Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on AppLovin from $67.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,467,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

