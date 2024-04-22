Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 146,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 442,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,501. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

