StockNews.com Upgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to “Hold”

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
RYAM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 445,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,323. The company has a market cap of $274.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.40 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
