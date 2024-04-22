Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $8,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,516,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,622,000 after buying an additional 220,049 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Getty Realty by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 507,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 151,256 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 120.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 95,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
