ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE:E traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.80. 137,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,983. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. ENI has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ENI by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

