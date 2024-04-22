ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
ENI Trading Up 0.9 %
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ENI by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
