Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $276.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. Analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 33.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

