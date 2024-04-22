StockNews.com Downgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Sell

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

First Busey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.89. 157,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. First Busey has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $51,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,017.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $51,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,017.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,274. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,917 shares of company stock worth $117,215 and have sold 6,900 shares worth $157,182. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 40.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Articles

