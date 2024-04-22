Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.33. 210,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,494. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,156,000 after buying an additional 92,544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after acquiring an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,113,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 919,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,998,000 after purchasing an additional 209,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

