Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALIM

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

ALIM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,405. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 130.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,355,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.