Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.7% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.41. 1,044,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.17. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.77 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

