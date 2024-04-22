Roble Belko & Company Inc Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 197,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDU traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 199,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,114. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.