Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. 385,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $55.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

