Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 113,455 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $486,631,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $57.30. 1,280,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

