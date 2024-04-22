Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,113 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.57. 24,641,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,715,254. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

