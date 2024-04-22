ABCMETA (META) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.59

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 9% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $356,720.59 and approximately $1.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,861.27 or 1.00016238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008950 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00102744 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000356 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

