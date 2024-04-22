Ark (ARK) Trading 19.3% Higher This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001308 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $157.64 million and $24.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001591 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002797 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,344,528 coins and its circulating supply is 180,345,308 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

