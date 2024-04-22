BitShares 24-Hour Volume Tops $141,604.93 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $141,604.93 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000882 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

