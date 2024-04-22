QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $0.0303

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $143,301.33 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.0289749 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $142,397.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

