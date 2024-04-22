Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,602 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 165,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $45.95. 900,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,445. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

