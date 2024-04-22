Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,649,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,840. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,529 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

