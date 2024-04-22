Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $82.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 15.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $82,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.64. 3,106,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

