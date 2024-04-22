Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.3% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,595,000 after purchasing an additional 732,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,084,000 after purchasing an additional 430,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,768,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,442. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

