iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.25. 1,267,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,668. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

