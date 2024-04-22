Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 27,542 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. 2,839,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

