Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 703 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $170.53. 4,705,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,274. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average of $207.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.71.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

