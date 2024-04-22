SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 177,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,945. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

