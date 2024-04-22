Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,313,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

