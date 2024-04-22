Larson Financial Group LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $5.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.05. 106,716,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,720,281. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

