Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,985. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

