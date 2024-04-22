DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $227.52 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,893.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.33 or 0.00776351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00127913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.65 or 0.00181856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00108547 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,965,323,270 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

