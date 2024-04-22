Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $483.05 million and approximately $29.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000882 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 719,740,492 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
