Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 742 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.95. 124,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $227.63 and a 52 week high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

