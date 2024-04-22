Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.19.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock traded down $3.50 on Monday, hitting $272.33. 5,578,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,721. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $313.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

