Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

HPE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,508,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164,907. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.