Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 76,135 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 3.61% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $26,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,508,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,872,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 233,246 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,096,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 395,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 876,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.31. 111,652 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

