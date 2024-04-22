Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,020,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 150,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,491,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,412,000 after buying an additional 199,962 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 85,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,021. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

