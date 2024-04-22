Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 7,883 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $38,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 234.6% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $418.82. 47,652,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,038,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.02. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

