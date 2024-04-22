Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,518. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.94. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

