Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 23,053 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,053 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.