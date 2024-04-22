CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $543.51 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for $6.02 or 0.00009005 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $543.51 million and approximately $310,622.49 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,883.27 or 0.99985053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011334 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00103172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,083 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 6.46015809 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $768,676.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

