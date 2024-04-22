Stratis Market Capitalization Achieves $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $67,885.86 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.57 or 0.04810004 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00058944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00022570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

