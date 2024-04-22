ERC20 (ERC20) Market Capitalization Tops $32.19 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 792.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and $71,178.17 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 3,432.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,883.27 or 0.99985053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011334 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009005 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00103172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01039078 USD and is up 1,344.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $15,532.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

