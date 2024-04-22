Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 29,404 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of NetApp worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $74,257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of NetApp by 689.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 804,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,391 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 10,320.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 571,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 266,812 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 899,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 179,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

