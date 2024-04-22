Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 113,455 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 173,277 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.07. 4,940,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

