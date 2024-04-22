SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.82. The company had a trading volume of 320,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.