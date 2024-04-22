Steem Achieves Market Capitalization of $130.24 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $130.24 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,008.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.23 or 0.00777718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00127631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00042362 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00181454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00108427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,386,264 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

