SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,932 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after buying an additional 105,254 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 282,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $247.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,864. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.