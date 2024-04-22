Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Philip Morris International worth $217,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Philip Morris International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,655,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,729. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

