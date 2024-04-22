New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $210.74 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 857,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70,707 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $210,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $234.48. 2,200,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,622. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

