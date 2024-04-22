New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $207.41 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,032,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,384 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.21% of Citigroup worth $207,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.97. 14,507,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,176,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

